    ► Program Pendakian Bukit Sadok Betong (The Malaysia Book of Records)

    April 29 -30 @ Ulu Layar, Betong (Doni 013-8088044 / Sunarthi 016-5784479)

    ► Borneo Jazz Festival 2017

    May 12 & 13, 2017 @ Parkcity Everly Hotel, Miri

    Irau Aco Lun Bawang (30th LUN BAWANG FESTIVAL)

    June 1-3, 2017 @ Padang Bandar Lawas

    Organized by Lun Bawang Association | Contact: MR. SURIYA CHARLES BUAS @ 019 8405257

    ► Rainforest World Music Festival 2017

    July 14 – 16, 2017 @ Sarawak Cultural Village, Kuching

    ► Borneo Cultural Festival 2017

    July 20-29, @ Sibu Town Square, Sibu

    ► Heart of Borneo Highlands Eco Challenge II

    July 20 – 29 @ Bario, Miri

    ► Sibu International Dance Festival 2017

    August 28 – September 2 @ 7:30pm @ Sibu

    ► Borneo International Beads Conference 2017

    October 13-15 @ The Waterfront Hotel, Kuching

    ► Borneo Talent Awards 2017

    November 24 – 25 @ Sibu Town Square

    ► Ruhiang / Kiulu Adventure Challenge

    15 Jan 2017 @ Tamparuli Tamu Ground,Tamparuli Town

    ► 17th City Day Celebration

    2 Feb 2017 @ Padang Merdeka, Kota Kinabalu

    ► Chinese New Year Festival, Pitas 2017

    11 – 12 Feb 2017 @ Dataran Salimpodon Laut, Pitas

    City Day Open Regatta
    25 – 26 Feb 2017
    Kinabalu Yacht Club, Tanjung Aru

    Tambunan Food and Cuisin Festival
    29 Mar 2017
    Pisompuruan Square, Tambunan

    Kalimaran Festival
    1 – 30 Apr 2017
    Murut Cultural Centre, Tenom

    Japanese Food Fair
    7 – 16 Apr 2017
    Centre Atrium, G/F, 1Borneo Hypermall

    The Rungus Kiansamung Festival
    20 – 22 Apr 2017
    Kg. Tinangol, Matunggong, Kudat

    Regatta Lepa Semporna
    21 – 23 Apr 2017
    Regatta Lepa Square, Semporna

    Sabah International Fishing Tournament 2017
    25 – 30 Apr 2017
    Pulau Layang-Layang

    6th Bundle Festival
    28 Apr – 1 May 2017
    Tawau Sports Complex

    Sabah Fest 2017
    5 – 7 May 2017

    Mabul World Turtle Day
    8 – 11 May 2017
    Borneo Divers Mabul Resort, Mabul Island, Semporna

    Pitas Bengkoka Festival & Harvest Festival 2017
    10 – 14 May 2017
    Bengkoka Square, Pitas

    4th Sabah FCAS International Dragon Boat Race
    13 – 14 May 2017
    Likas Bay, Kota Kinabalu

    Harvest Festival, Matunggong
    13 May 2017
    Matunggong Community Hall

    Harvest Festival, Kota Belud
    14 May 2017

    International Museum Day
    15 – 18 May 2017
    Sabah Museum

    Tambunan District Level Ka’amatan Festival Celebration
    20 May 2017
    Pisompuruan Square, Tambunan

    Harvest Festival Open Regatta
    27 – 28 May 2017
    Kinabalu Yacht Club, Tanjung Aru Kota Kinabalu

    Tadau Ka’amatan – Harvest Festival – Finale
    30 – 31 May 2017
    Kadazan Dusun Cultural Association (KDCA)

    Magahau Festival
    1 – 31 Jul 2017
    Puruvan Square, Pekan Matunggong

    Moginakan Festival
    1 – 2 Jul 2017
    Kg. Nunuk Ragang, Tompios, Ranau

    Kota Kinabalu International Film Festival (KKIFF)
    7 – 16 Jul 2017
    MBO Imago Mall

    Kudat Festival
    14 – 16 Jul 2017
    Sidek Esplanade, Kudat

    Sabah Museum Day
    15 Jul – 31 Dec 2017
    Sabah Museum

    10th Kota Kinabalu Jazz Festival
    21 – 22 Jul 2017
    Covered Tennis Court, Sutera Harbour Marina Golf & Country Club, Kota Kinabalu

    World Youth Folk Dance Festival
    25 – 30 Jul 2017
    Sabah Cultural Centre, Penampang

    Warriors’ Day Celebration
    31 Jul 2017
    Kota Kinabalu,Sabah

    Launching of Merdeka Month
    1 Aug 2017

    Flower Festival
    26 – 27 Aug 2017
    Sabah Agriculture Park

    Merdeka Day Open Regatta
    26 – 27 Aug 2017
    Kinabalu Yacht Club, Tanjung Aru Kota Kinabalu

    National Day
    31 Aug 2017
    Jalan Tun Fuad Stephens, Kota Kinabalu

    Kota Marudu Festival 2016
    1 Nov 2017
    Dataran Pentas Utama Kota Marudu & Town Field Kota Marudu

    Tambunan Music Festival
    25 Nov 2017
    Tondulu River Park Platform, Tambunan

    Harvest Festival, Kota Marudu
    15 Dec 2017
    Kota Marudu Community Hall / Dataran Kota Marudu

    ► Brunei Open Fencing Championship 2017

    Monday 9 January @ Bandar Seri Begawan

    ► 1st POUND rockout workout /Fatburnextreme Masterclass

    Friday 13 January @ Unit 5, Block B, 1st Floor Atiya Complex, Spg 100, Jln Jerudong,Bandar Seri Begawan

    ► Brunei Wreck Diving

    Thursday 23 February @ Brunei

    ► Beach Bunch’s Trail Challenge

    Sunday 26 February @ Bandar Seri Begawan

     

     

     

    ► Bryan Adams Get Up Tour 2017

    21st January 2017 – Stadium Malawati, Shah Alam

    ► The Wonderful World of Disney on Ice (100 Years Celebration)

    25 Mar 2017 to 26 Mar 2017 @ Stadium Malawati, Shah Alam

