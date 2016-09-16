1,000 game for biggest trail run in Santubong in October

KUCHING: Some 1,000 runners from all over the state, Australia and Indonesia are expected to take part in the Compressport Hybrid Challenge at the Permai Rainforest Resort in Santubong on Oct 9.

Billed as the biggest trail run in Sarawak organised by Grit Event Management, it is a 13-km trail run consisting of 3km road run starting from Permai Rainforest and a 10km hike with the finishing point at Telok Bandung beach. It is divided into men’s open, women’s open, men’s veteran and women’s veteran.

“To date, 800 people have registered for the event aimed at exposing people in Kuching to the availability of a beautiful trail in our rainforest,” Grit Event Management founder Awang Saifeluddin said in a press conference at the Youth and Sports Department, Sarawak complex, yesterday.

“Traversing three waterfalls, log bridge, wooden bridge, hanging bridge and rope bridge, this is the biggest trail run yet in Sarawak where runers can appreciate the majestic rainforest, its flora and fauna,” he added.

Awang said each participant will get a tee-shirt, finisher’s medal and light breakfast.

There will be 10 instructors from Permai Rainforest Resort, St John Ambulance and a medical doctor on standby for the race marshalled by experienced hikers and runners.

Registration fee is RM70 per person for the first 500 signing up and RM80 per person for the next 500. Race forms are available at Brooks @ Green Heights Mall and Youth and Sports Department, Sarawak.

Participants can also register online at www.gritevent.com/hybrid. For more information, contact Awang Saifeluddin at 016-8782809 or Josh Tan at 016-8882794.

Meanwhile, Sarawak assistant director (sports) Daniel Batin said the department is supportive of the Compressport Hybrid Challenge which is organised in conjunction with National Sports Day which will be launched on Oct 8 at Padang Merdeka.

“The state National Sports Day celebration will be participated by more than 536,000 people throughout Sarawak and six million people throughout Malaysia,” he said.

Activities lined up for the occasion include a Fun Run for 5km, 10km and 30km, aerobics, walkabout, zumba, martial arts display, hot spot (fitness), hot spot (challenges) and a luck draw.