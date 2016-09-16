Action starts for Mawan Trophy

KUCHING: Action starts today for a total of 22 teams and 12 women double players will bevying for the Tan Sri William Mawan Ikom Challenge Trophy at the 6th Dayak Badminton Closed at Sentosa Sport Centre, Stakan from Sept15-17.

Registration and briefing for the championship organized by Sarawak Dayak National Union (SDNU) was held at Penview Hotel yesterday.

It will be officiated by Balai Ringin assemblyman Snowdon Lawan today, where the top cash prizes are RM3,000, RM2,000 and RM500 for both third-placed teams. Best players can win RM500, RM350 and RM200.