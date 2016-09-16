Aedes breeders issued compounds totalling RM62,850

SIBU: A total of 2,153 premises throughout the State were found breeding Aedes mosquitoes this year and issued compounds amounting to RM62,850.

State Health director Dr Jamilah Hashim said a total of 74,146 premises in the State were inspected as of Tuesday and 165,801 premises had undergone fogging.

“For every case reported, there will be a minimum of three to four rounds of fogging activities carried out, while for any outbreak reported, the number of fogging activities will be double the single cases depending on the how long the outbreak is over,” Dr Jamilah said in a statement to The Borneo Post yesterday.

“As of Sept 13, 2016 – a total of 2,056 dengue cases were reported in Sarawak, where the total increase is 592 cases or 40 per cent increase compared to the same period last year.”

The highest number of cases were reported in Sibu (1,168), followed by Kuching (193), Kapit (173), Bintulu (69), Kanowit (58), Miri (55), Song (37), Sarikei (26), Daro (25), Betong (23), Samarahan (22), Julau (21), Belaga (19), Asajaya (17), Pakan (15), Meradong (14), Dalat (14), Tatau (12), Limbang (12), Selangau (11), Lubok Antu (11), Marudi (10), Sri Aman (7), Serian (6), Mukah (6), Matu (6), Simunjan (5), Lundu (4), Bau (4) and Lawas (2).

There were a total of six deaths related to dengue in Sarawak.

Dr Jamilah warned that discarded plastic bags and plastic sheets were among common breeding grounds for Aedes mosquitoes detected during house to house inspections along with used tyres, cans, flower pot saucers, plastic containers, pails, animal feed containers and water storage tanks without covers.