Alleged drug dealer nabbed, drugs worth RM1.23m seized

JOHOR BAHRU: Police arrested a Singaporean man, believed to be a drug dealer, and seized various types of drugs worth RM1.23 million from his apartment in Taman Mount Austin, here yesterday.

Johor police deputy chief Datuk Mohd Zakaria Ahmad said the 56-year-old man, was riding a motorcycle when he was stopped at 9.15 pm in Taman Daya during a special operation mounted by the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department of the Johor Contingent Police Headquarters.

“Police found 27gm of Syabu on him. The arrest led the police to his apartment in Taman Mount Austin in which several types of drugs estimated at RM1.23 million were found,” he told reporters here yesterday.

Mohd Zakaria said the drugs comprised 5.8kg of syabu, 5,536 ecstasy pills, 565gm of ketamin, 200 Eramin Five pills, 220gm of heroin, and 35gm of ecstasy powder.

He said police also seized drug packaging and weighing tools, RM7,000 in cash and a Suzuki motorcycle from the man.

Mohd Zakaria said initial investigation found that the man had been active in distributing drugs to addicts for the past three months.

“The drugs were meant for distribution in local markets and can be used by up to 36,150 addicts. Efforts were being done to investigate the source of the drugs,” he said.

Mohd Zakaria added that the man who lived alone in the apartment had previous record related to drugs and was also tested positive for amphetamine.

The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 which provides for a mandatory death sentence upon conviction. — Bernama