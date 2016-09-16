Banks reluctant to fund hotel projects – Masidi

KOTA KINABALU: Developers and investors are facing difficulty in securing financing from banks to build hotels, said Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun.

Masidi said the State needed more hotels but surprisingly, banks do not regard hotels as a profitable business.

“I can understand because it takes nearly 10 years before hotels can break even and start collecting profit.

“But this is a chicken and egg situation. If we do not build more hotels, we cannot promote more.

“People will only come here if there are rooms and rooms are only available if there are investors to build hotels.”

As such, Masidi hoped that banks would have full trust in the future of the tourism industry in Sabah.

During peak season, Masidi said the walk-in rate for a five-star hotel in the city was RM860 per night and hotels in Kota Kinabalu have the highest occupancy rate in the whole country.

“That I think speaks volumes for the need for us to build more hotels. I hope banks will understand that and be a bit more tolerant in processing applications by investors,” Masidi said this at a press conference after moderating the Sabah International Business Luncheon Talk 2016 (SIBLT2016) featuring keynote speaker Peter Bellew, Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Malaysia Airlines Berhad.

The event was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Raymond Tan Shu Kiah, who represented Chief Minister Datuk Seri Musa Haji Aman as the guest of honour.

Bellew has emphasized the need to build more hotels in Sabah to capture the tourist market from China and other countries.

On another note, Masidi said Sabah has seen a tremendous number of tourist arrivals in the first six months of this year.

“Despite the certain security issues in the east coast, international tourist arrivals have gone up by 12 per cent in the last six months.”

He added that Chinese tourist arrivals had also increased by 46 per cent compared to the year before.

“We now have 66 flights operating from China to Kota Kinabalu, excluding charter flights.

“Kota Kinabalu International Airport (KKIA) manages 154 international flights and 373 domestic flights. It is the busiest airport after Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).”

On the other hand, Masidi hoped that the Federal Government would spend more allocation to develop the tourism industry in Sabah.

Masidi said the government had collected Good and Services Tax (GST) amounting to RM358 million from tourism-related activities last year, and that was the reason he opposed the proposed imposition of hospitality levy by the Federal Tourism and Culture Ministry.

“Have they proceeded with it, they would collect another RM58 million.

“What’s in it for us? If they want to charge it, the State should charge it so that we can promote Sabah.”

Also present were Malaysian International Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MICCCI) Sabah chairman cum SIBLT2016 organizing chairman Datuk Tan Cheng Kiat and Federation of Sabah Industries (FSI) president cum Sabah International Expo 2016 (SIE2016) organizing chairman Datuk Mohd Basri Abd Gafar.