Borneo Bird Festival promotes birdwatching in Sabah

SANDAKAN: The Borneo Bird Festival which is in its eight edition, promotes birdwatching and environmental conservation activities in Sabah.

Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun said birdwatching was important to the tourism industry in Sabah and contributed to the state’s economy.

Sabah is located in a rich flora and fauna environment, that include 688 species of bird recorded in Borneo with 65 endemic species, can only be found in the state.

“The festival organised by Sandakan Borneo Bird Club, the Sabah Forestry Department and Sabah Tourism Board is important to tourism and environmental conservation in Sabah,” he said when opening the festival at the Rainforest Discovery Centre in Sepilok, near here, today.

His speech was read by the State Assistant Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment, Datuk Pang Yuk Ming.

Meanwhile, Sandakan Borneo Bird Club president Cede Prudente said various

activities would carry out at the three-day festival includes birdwatching race, birds’ photography game, camping and running event.

For the bird watching race, participants would race to record as many species of birds found within 24-hour in a selected location. A total of 12 groups will participate, including from Brunei and South Korea.

He said the Borneo Bird Festival allows visitors to identify various species of colourful birds that are found in their natural habitat.

He added it also to create the awareness of the public about bird conservation, promote birdwatching and eco-tourism.

During the event, Sandakan Borneo Bird Club represented by Cede and Sabah Forestry Department director Datuk Sam Mannan signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance cooperation to organise birdwatching activities, especially in the Rainforest Discovery Centre.– Bernama