Crude palm oil export tax to go up 6.5 pct in October

KUALA LUMPUR: Crude palm oil export tax will increase to 6.5 per cent in October from the current five per cent.

The Royal Malaysian Customs Department in a circular said the new tax is calculated based on a reference price of RM2,879.47 per tonne.

The circular, made available on the Malaysian Palm Oil Board website, states that if the price is below RM2,250 per tonne, the tax is nil. However, a 4.5 per cent tax would be incurred, should it move above RM2,250 per tonne.

If the price ranges between RM2,851 and RM3,000 per tonne, then a 6.5 per cent tax would be levied on exporters.

The tax can go up to a maximum of 8.5 per cent.

Malaysia is the world’s second largest palm oil producer after Indonesia.

In August 2016, Malaysia’s palm oil exports rose by 30.89 per cent to 1.81 million tonnes, against the 1.38 million tonnes recorded in the previous month.

Palm Oil Analytics (POA), an independent online publisher of palm oil market news, price, data and analytics, said the higher tax might be a short-sighted move and could hurt exports.

Malaysia’s palm oil exports fell by 8.7 per cent to 669,866 tonnes in the first half of September from the 733,369 tonnes registered during the same period of August.

POA believes that to stimulate exports, particularly because of a narrow soy-palm oil spread, the export tax should be lowered to capture demand in price-sensitive countries. — Bernama