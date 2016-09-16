Danum Valley survey uncovers wildlife treasure trove

KOTA KINABALU: Yayasan Sabah director Datuk Sapawi Bin Haji Ahmad said the recently concluded Danum Valley Wildlife and Resource Survey marks another meaningful milestone for the Danum Valley Conservation Area (DVCA).

He said a total of 130 flora and fauna researchers comprising relevant personnel from several government departments and agencies, educational institutions and NGOs participated in this survey which was carried out for two weeks beginning August 15, 2016.

“The team of researchers and wildlife ‘surveyors’ returned after spending 12 days starting from searching the pristine forest of Danum Valley and its surrounding to record its inhabitants and beauty as part of the DVCA Wildlife and Resources Survey 2016,” he said.

“Most of the team members were spotted showing numerous signs of sandflies and leaches bites on their faces, arms and legs. From the outcomes of the survey, however, these certainly did not deter them from doing their work,” added Sapawi.

“The survey required the members to set up camera traps at strategic locations within their assigned area of more than 3.5 square km radius, even going as far as 4 to 6 km from their base camp, conduct recce walks day and night to observe nocturnal wildlife and set up mist nets to trap birds, which were released as soon as they were identified and recorded,” he explained.

Trekking involved traversing over rough and unforgiving terrains, such as those in Mt Tribulation and Mt Nocola. These areas have never been explored before.

According to Sapawi, Mt Tribulation, so named because of its rugged and rough terrain in south west of DVCA and Mt Nicola in north of DVCA are two survey locations that have never been explored.

One of the participants, Alim Biun of Sabah Parks, leader of the team assigned to Mt Tribulation was ecstatic being the first person to explore the area.

“The view of the surrounding pristine forest from the top of Mt Tribulation is amazing!” said Alim.

Dr Reuben Nilus of Sabah Forestry Department, and five team members can boast of being the first persons to explore Mt Nicola. They were extremely excited especially with the notable vegetation transition from lowland to heath and finally ultramafic forest ecosystem at Mt Nicola.

Also captured on video was a hair-raising, nail biting rarely seen fight to the death between a Sumatran pit viper and reticulated python.

“It was unreal, unbelievable,” said Eddie Ahmad of HUTAN-KOCP, who was the team leader for Survey Camp 1 located at Kuala Langom, northeast of DVCA.

In the short time during the survey, several iconic and rare wildlife species were spotted, photographed or caught on camera traps. Mammals – Pygmy elephants, Clouded leopard, Orang utan, Sun bear, Flat-headed cat; Birds – Hornbills, Bornean bristlehead, Pittas, Great Argus, Bulwer’s pheasant; some flora species may be new to science and/or new record for DVCA, however these have yet to be ascertained by experts. Several scenic sites were also recorded as potential ecotourism products.

The survey participants were all amazed by the sheer immensity of the trees and the incredible amount of different types of vegetation which are truly an amazing display by Nature. The survey discovered the strongest candidates for new species – Begonia.

Sapawi thanked all survey participants for their assistance and support.

“The survey findings certainly strengthened our efforts to conserve this truly unique rainforest. If we lose the species, we will be losing untold riches,” he said.

The survey, organised by Yayasan Sabah Group was spearheaded by the Sabah Wildlife Department and funded through the Danum Valley Management Committee (DVMC) which is responsible in overseeing the activities at DVCA.

Members of the survey comprised institutions from Yayasan Sabah Group, Sabah Forestry Department, Sabah Wildlife Department, University College Sabah Foundation, Sabah Parks, Universiti Malaysia Sabah, Forest Research Institute Malaysia, Universiti Teknologi MARA, Sabah Biodiversity Centre, Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (Malaysia), Hutan KOCP, WWF-Malaysia, Sabah Environmental Trust, Johor National Parks, Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia, Universiti Malaysia Terengganu, Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin, Terengganu, South East Asia Rainforest Research Partnership (SEARRP), and Institute for Development Studies (Sabah).

DVCA is managed by Yayasan Sabah Group under the aegis of the DVMC which included the Sabah Forestry Department, the Sabah Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Environment, Universiti Malaysia Sabah and several other State and Federal Government departments/agencies, institutions and NGOs with interests in forest research conservation.

Classified as a Class I (Protection) Forest Reserve by the Sabah State Government in 1995, DVCA is a playground for wildlife and is one of the few locations in Sabah where visitors are guaranteed sighting wildlife, even within the Danum Valley Field Centre (DVFC).

The centre is a world renowned leading field research station in the tropics, on par with Barro Colorado Island in Panama and La Selva Biological Station in Costa Rica.