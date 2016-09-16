DAP questions police on issuance of search warrants

MIRI: DAP is questioning the police for issuing search warrants to allow them to make a search at Pujut assemblyman Dr Ting Tiong Choon’s residence, his clinic and Miri DAP office on Wednesday as Dr Ting has given his full cooperation since the election petition was submitted on June 16.

State DAP secretary and a lawyer representing Dr Ting, Alan Ling Sie Kiong, said his client was a newly-elected people’s representative and as such the authorities should have some respect for him.

“The DAP will challenge the police’s search warrants and has sent a letter to the High Court here, which has been acknowledged today (yesterday). What ground has the authority to conduct searches at three different locations here yesterday (Wednesday), “ Ling told a press conference yesterday.

According to Ling, the DAP suspected that the search warrants were politically motivated, adding that there was no need for a search warrant as Dr Ting had given his full cooperation to the authorities.

Ling said he had gone to the High Court here yesterday morning to ask the grounds on which the search warrants were issued.

The police raiding party came out empty-handed in the search of Dr Ting’s residence, his clinic and DAP Miri office.

“Dr Ting has cooperated with the authorities since June 19 –giving statements even on Sunday (Father’s Day) and they (police) came again today during the Moon Cake festival.”

Dr Ting said he would bring up this case in the DUN sitting to be held in November.

He said as an elected people’s representative, he was exercising his rights to know why the authorities had to search his home, clinic and DAP Miri office.

Dr Ting, DAP candidate for Senadin in the last state election Dr Bob Langub, DAP Miri chairperson Kong Yee Lan and DAP South Youth vice-chairman Peter Hee Leh Keng were present at the press conference.