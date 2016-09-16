Sarawak 

Driver hospitalised after car accident

Medical personnel moving the injured driver to the ambulance

MIRI: A driver was admitted to Miri Hospital for treatment after the vehicle she was driving was hit by another at the Tudan traffic light intersection yesterday.

In the accident around 9.50am, the woman was traveling from Senadin with three friends towards the city centre when a car exiting a junction suddenly rammed their car.

The woman’s three passengers and the driver of the other car were not injured in the accident.

An ambulance was called to the scene to attend to the driver.

Both cars were badly damaged in the incident and had to be towed from the scene.

