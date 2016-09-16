Eyewitnesses of accident in Padungan asked to come forward

Tan suffers fractured legs due to the hit-and-run case on Sept 11. Chong (right) showing a photo of Tan who was admitted for fractured legs from the hit-and-run accident on Sept 11 on the hospital bed. On the left is Tan’s sister Tan Sui Giok.

KUCHING: Coffee shop helper Tan Than Poh, 74, decided to have dinner at a coffee shop in Padungan last Sunday (Sept 11) but as he was cycling across the street at around 8.15pm, he was knocked down by a vehicle.

The next thing he knew, he was in Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) here with fractured legs, where he is until today.

Tan’s plight has come to the attention of Bandar Kuching MP Chong Chieng Jen who said he was a victim of a hit-and-run accident.

“On Sept 11, while he was at Jalan Padungan somewhere near the arch, a car knocked him down and the driver drove away.

“There were eye witnesses to the accident but no one saw the plate number of the vehicle as it happened in a split second.

“What happened was that when the accident happened, somebody heard something and saw a few cars but they were not sure which one knocked him.

“They saw a (Toyota) Ninja King, White (Toyota) Hilux and (Toyota) Rav 4,” Chong told a press conference here yesterday.

Chong, who is also Kota Sentosa assemblyman and state DAP chairman, said a police report had been lodged by Tan’s nephew the next day (Sept 12) and he (Chong) had personally written to the police.

“We call on the police to act quickly given that there is a state-of-the-art closed circuit television (CCTV) at Jalan Padungan roundabout.

“If the CCTV was working, surely it would be able to record the whole incident.”

Chong also called on the driver of the car who hit Tan to turn himself in to the police not only because he has to be responsible for what he did but also to give compensation to Tan to help him tide over this difficult period.

Meanwhile, Kuching district police chief ACP Abang Ahmad Abang Julai, when contacted, said Kuching police appreciated and lauded the effort made by Chong in highlighting Tan’s plight.

Abang Ahmad said police were still investigating the case and would study the CCTV footage thoroughly to identify the culprit(s) involved.

Both Abang Ahmad and Chong appealed to the public who witnessed or might have information regarding the incident to assist police in their investigation by calling Kuching District Police assistant investigating officer Sgt Zullfaqar Hashim at 082-221127.