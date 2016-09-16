Gerald Rentap Trophy draws 56 futsal teams

BETONG: A total of 48 men teams and eight women teams will vie for the Gerald Rentap Trophy in the first Layar Constituency Futsal Championship to be held from Sept 16-18.

A spokesperson said they received entries from Kuching, Sri Aman, Serian, Sibu, Sarikei, Lubok Antu and Saratok apart from teams in Betong District.

“The tournament will be held at Tan Sri Datuk Amar Stephen Kalong Ningkan sports hall and futsal fans from across the state can gather to watch and support this inaugural edition of the tournament that offers many attractive prizes. In applications which closed yesterday, rsponse was encouraging as we were expecting 40 teams.”

The tournament is jointly organised by Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Layar, Saberkas Layar Branch and Betong Sports office in collaboration with Laser Light Sports Recreation Club. — by Saleman Senin