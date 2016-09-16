Joint military exercise can curb transnational crime — Army chief

SUNGAI PETANI: The Malaysia-Philippines military exercise (Land Malphi) does not only strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries, but is also seen as a platform to curb transboundary crime.

Army chief, Gen Tan Sri Raja Mohamed Affandi Raja Mohamed Noor said it was through sharing of expertise, experience and information on matters

affecting the interests of both countries that transnational crime such as the Daesh threat and kidnapping (in the eastern Sabah waters) could be tackled.

“This 22-year-old joint exercise has given us the space and opportunity to interact and to know our capabilities and inter-operability.

“It is also to boost the mutual trust between both countries and to work closely,” he said.

He was speaking at a press conference after the Land Malphi Exercise Series 17/2016 closing ceremony at Sungai Petani Airport Camp, here, yesterday.

Also present was the Commanding General of the Philippine Army, Lt Gen. Eduardo M. Ano.

A total of 46 officers and men from the Philippine Army, and 50 officers from Team 4 of the Malaysian Royal Ranger Regiment participated in the 14-day exercise which kicked off on Sept 4.

The exercise was organised by the 6th Brigade Formation and Team 4, Royal Ranger Regiment. — Bernama