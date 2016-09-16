Kelabit community has a lot to be thankful for – Rep

MULU: Members of the Kelabit community have much to be thankful for as Malaysians.

Mulu assemblyman Datuk Gerawat Gala said in his own village of Bario, there were only two primary schools and two rural clinics without any road links or public utilities in 1963.

Today there is an all-weather airport, 300km of upgraded logging road connecting all Kelabit settlements to Miri, and some 10 per cent of the population have diplomas and degrees.

“Our community has much to be grateful for as we acknowledge the support and assistance the Malaysian government has given to us despite the very difficult and challenging environment in the very remote Kelabit Highlands,” he said in his Malaysia Day message yesterday.

“Most of all as a community, we are thankful to God for the many blessings on us channelled through our government and other parties that have enabled our community to progress since the formation of Malaysia.”

He said there is room for every Malaysian to enjoy further development and economic activities by working closely with the government.

Gerawat said this is consistent with the state’s vision of achieving developed status by 2030.

“For the Kelabit Highlands, I see our development focus will have to be in eco-tourism and commercial production of speciality highland crops, which do not require large tracts of land and are not labour intensive but are high value products,” he said.

He stressed it was imperative the younger generation be well-equipped with both good education and personal values in order to benefit from these future opportunities.

“We must always remember that God has blessed us with a very beautiful, bountiful and sacred place to live in and we must take good care of not just the Kelabit highlands but also the quality of our life not just from the material aspect but more importantly spiritually as that is the foundation and soul of our community,” he added.

On Malaysia Day, the State Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker said he prayed Malaysians would continue to live in freedom, peace and harmony.

“There is more than enough space and sun for every Malaysian to appreciate and enjoy,” he said.