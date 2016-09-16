Kuala Lumpur plans large-scale war against Aedes mosquitoes

KUALA LUMPUR: Kuala Lumpur plans to wage a large-scale war against the Aedes mosquitoes, carrier of the Dengue and Zika viruses.

It intends to undertake the eradication of the mosquitoes this month, and is waiting for the approval of the Health Ministry, said Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor.

He also said that Kuala Lumpur City Hall had proposed that the war against the mosquitoes be carried out simultaneously in the rest of the country for it to be effective.

He said residential areas, construction sites and industrial areas were the target of the mosquito-eradication effort.

Tengku Adnan spoke to reporters after a meeting with the Malaysian badminton men’s Olympic silver medallists Goh V-Shem-Tan Wee Keong at City Hall. Goh hails from Kuala Lumpur.

He said the ministry would honour the two shuttlers on Federal Territories Day next year for having brought glory to the country on the international stage.

In Taiping, the municipal council undertakes various measures to maintain cleanliness to check the breeding of the mosquitoes.

Council president Datuk Abd Rahim Md Ariff said these measures were carried out with the cooperation of the District Health Office and the village development and security committees.

“Although there are no reports of Zika here (in Taiping), efforts must be taken to maintain cleanliness to check the mosquitoes,” he told Bernama. Malaysia has reported six confirmed cases of Zika virus infection.

In Kunak (Sabah), community development leader Joehann Angkie said the village development and security committee played an important role in driving community activities to eradicate the breeding of mosquitoes.

He spoke at the launch of a gotong-royong clean-up programme in Kunak that involved the residents of 36 villages.

The programme will be carried out today in conjunction with Malaysia Day.

Kunak Health Office medical officer Dr Kamasia Jaafar said the programme should be an ongoing one in residential and commercial areas. — Bernama