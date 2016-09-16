Kurup: Draft amendments to Law Reform Act confidential

KUALA LUMPUR: A multi-faith council has not been invited for a dialogue with the government on the proposed amendments to the Law Reform (Marriage and Divorce) Act 1976 because the government’s draft amendments are confidential, said Minister in the Prime Minister Department Tan Sri Joseph Kurup.

He said this when asked to comment on a statement by the Malaysian Consultative Council of Buddhism, Christianity, Hinduism, Sikhism and Taoism that it was not invited for the dialogue.

“We have gathered their views and we are going to discuss them further; the conclusion will be acceptable,” Kurup said yesterday after launching the Malaysia Day celebration of the Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Kuala Lumpur and Selangor, here.

Also present was the chamber president Datuk Ter Leong Yap.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak announced on Aug 25 that the Cabinet had agreed to table a proposal to amend the Law Reform Act at the next sitting of Parliament.

Najib had said it was part of the government’s efforts to address religious conversion issues, adding that the proposal to amend the law would be coordinated as soon as possible by the Home Ministry. — Bernama