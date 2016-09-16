Labour Dept bowling showdown on Sept 24

MIRI: The Social and Welfare Club of the Labour Department is calling for entries to its bowling competition on Sept 24 at Megalanes Bintang Megamall (entries close Sept 22).

An organising spokesman said the competition from 9.30am until 5.30pm is divided into morning and afternoon sessions.

“Entry is based on a mixed team of four members with at least one woman. Each team has to play three games. Registration fee is RM240 per team.”

The top team gets RM600 cash, followed by RM400 (2nd), RM300 (3rd) RM200 (4th) while 20 bowling vouchers go to the fifth-placed team. The top bowler in each category wins RM100 cash, followed by RM80 and RM60 cash. Contact Nur Atiqah Abdullah or Mohd Asfia Mahyus Sukri at 085-419949.