Malaysia confirms Tanzania debris came from MH370

PUTRAJAYA: Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) experts have concluded that the debris discovered on the island of Pemba, off the coast of Tanzania, in June this year originated from the missing Malaysia Airlines MH370 aircraft, said Transport Minister Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai.

He said the ATSB, with the concurrence of the MH370 Safety Investigation Team, made the conclusion based on thorough examination and analysis of the debris, an outboard flap which was found on June 20 this year.

Liow said ATSB had identified several part numbers, along with physical appearance, dimensions and construction, and confirmed the piece to be an inboard section of a Boeing 777 outboard flap.

“A date stamp associated with one of the part numbers indicated manufacture on Jan 23, 2002, which was consistent with the May 31, 2002, delivery date for MH370,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

In addition to the Boeing part number, he said, all identification stamps had a second “OL” number that were unique identifiers relating to parts construction.

Liow said the Italian parts manufacturer had confirmed that all numbers located on the part related to the same serial number outboard flap that was shipped to Boeing as line number 404.

He said the manufacturer also confirmed that aircraft line number 404 was delivered to Malaysian Airlines and registered as 9M-MRO (MH370).

“As such, the experts have concluded that the debris, an outboard flap originated from the aircraft 9M-MRO, also known as MH370,” he said.

Liow said further examination of the debris would continue in hopes that further evidence might be uncovered to provide new insight into the circumstances surrounding flight MH370.

He said the Transport Ministry would continue to provide updates as and when new information becomes available.

Liow also extended the ministry’s appreciation to the authorities in Tanzania and Australia for their support and assistance.

Flight MH370 disappeared on March 8, 2014, while en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing with 239 passengers and crew on board.

The plane has yet to be found despite a massive search operation in the southern Indian Ocean where it was believed to have ended its flight. – Bernama