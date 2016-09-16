Malaysia to submit candidature as ICAO council member

SEPANG: Malaysia has decided to submit its candidature to be re-elected as the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) governing council member.

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai, who will be representing Malaysia at the 39th ICAO Assembly in Canada, said Malaysia would want to continue to contribute to the ICAO development.

“Malaysia has consistently supported the work of ICAO and fully supported its ongoing vision to foster global civil aviation system, which provides optimum safety, security and sustainability.

“I look forward towards the participation of airlines, regulators and industry in ensuring that Malaysia will continue to retain its seat in the council of ICAO to further enhance the aviation industry in Malaysia,” he said in his speech during AirAsia Airbus A320neo welcoming ceremony here yesterday.

Malaysia is currently part of the 36 ICAO member governing council for 2014-2016 term. The 39th ICAO Assembly will convene in Montreal, Canada from Sept 27 to Oct 7 this year.

Speaking to reporters later, Liow said among the agendas that he would discus during the upcoming ICAO assembly include airlines security and safety and tracking of aircraft system. — Bernama