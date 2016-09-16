Nation 

Malaysians can observe second penumbral lunar eclipse this Saturday

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysians will have the opportunity to observe the second penumbral lunar eclipse phenomenon this year, which is expected to occur on Saturday (Sept 17).

National Space Agency (Angkasa) in a statement today, said the first eclipse was on March 23.

The eclipse can only be seen when the moon began to enter the penumbral, which will start at 12.55 am and end at 4.54 am. The eclipse maximum phase is scheduled at 2.54am, the statement said.

Angkasa also advised sky gazers and enthusiasts to use telescopes or Binoculars to view the eclipse as it would be hard to be seen with naked eyes.

The agency, however, will not organise any observation programme for the public to watch the penumbral lunar eclipse this Saturday. — Bernama

 

