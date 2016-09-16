Motorcycle crash leaves friends with broken legs

KUCHING: Two friends were left with broken legs after their motorcycle went out of control along a stretch of road which was in the midst of being resurfaced on Wednesday.

The incident happened around 9pm when the pair, both 18, were riding their motorcycle near a roundabout at Kampung Gersik and struck a newly-resurfaced section of the road, which caused their machine to go out of control and crashed.

An ambulance was called to the scene to take the victims, who each suffered a broken right leg, to the Sarawak General Hospital for treatment.

The mishap was apparently not the first along the same stretch of road, which saw a number of motorcyclists losing control of their machines and subsequently crashing after having ‘bumped’ into the newly-resurfaced section.

All the other affected motorcyclists sustained only minor scrapes and damage on their machines and were able to pick themselves up before continuing with their journey.

One victim was overheard lamenting that no warning signs were placed before the affected stretch of road, which would have enabled motorcyclists to slow down and avoid potential mishaps.