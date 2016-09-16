Sarawak 

Motorcycle crash leaves friends with broken legs

The two friends being transported in an ambulance.

The two friends being transported in an ambulance.

KUCHING: Two friends were left with broken legs after their motorcycle went out of control along a stretch of road which was in the midst of being resurfaced on Wednesday.

The incident happened around 9pm when the pair, both 18, were riding their motorcycle near a roundabout at Kampung Gersik and struck a newly-resurfaced section of the road, which caused their machine to go out of control and crashed.

An ambulance was called to the scene to take the victims, who each suffered a broken right leg, to the Sarawak General Hospital for treatment.

The mishap was apparently not the first along the same stretch of road, which saw a number of motorcyclists losing control of their machines and subsequently crashing after having ‘bumped’ into the newly-resurfaced section.

All the other affected motorcyclists sustained only minor scrapes and damage on their machines and were able to pick themselves up before continuing with their journey.

One victim was overheard lamenting that no warning signs were placed before the affected stretch of road, which would have enabled motorcyclists to slow down and avoid potential mishaps.

What do you think of this story?
  • Great (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Sad (100%)
  • Angry (0%)
Print Friendly

 

We encourage commenting on our stories to give readers a chance to express their opinions; please refrain from vulgar language, insidious, seditious or slanderous remarks. While the comments here reflect the views of the readers, they are not necessarily that of Borneo Post Online. Borneo Post Online reserves the right not to publish or to remove comments that are offensive or volatile. Please read the Commenting Rules.

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of