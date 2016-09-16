Sarawak 

Najib, Rosmah to attend Malaysia Day 2016 celebration in Bintulu

Participants waving the national flags during the full dress rehearsal for the Malaysia Day celebration tonight. — Photo by Yunus Yussop

BINTULU: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak and his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor are scheduled to attend the national-level Malaysia Day 2016 celebration here this evening.

A Sarawak Information Department advisory said they were expected to fly in from Kuala Lumpur before noon.

Najib is scheduled to attend Friday prayers at Masjid Assyakirin.

He is also expected to attend a “Ramah Mesra” gathering with Petronas employees in the afternoon at the Bintulu Civic Centre.

In the evening, Najib and Rosmah will join Sarawak Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem and Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Musa Aman and their wives at a grand gathering to mark Malaysia Day 2016 at the site of the old airport here.

Najib and Rosmah are scheduled to fly back to Kuala Lumpur after the event.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is flying here in the late afternoon to join in the celebration.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak, who will also attend the celebration, will visit the Bintulu Tamu market in the morning.

He will also witness a power boat race in the Kemena River, part of the activities of the celebration, from the RC commercial wharf here.

Transport Minister and MCA president Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai would also attend the celebration.

He is also scheduled to visit Bintulu Port this afternoon. Liow will be accompanied by, among others, Sarawak Minister of Public Utilities Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi. — Bernama

