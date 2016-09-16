Najib wishes Malaysian Chinese Happy Mid-Autumn Festival

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak yesterday wished all Malaysian Chinese Happy Mid-Autumn Festival.

“Today (yesterday), Chinese families gather to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival. It is a time of reunion. Friends and relatives get together to share stories, memories while savouring mooncakes. Traditionally, it’s the celebration of a successful harvest,” he said in his latest posting on Twitter here. Najib also said that as Malaysians will be celebrating Malaysia Day today, he reminded the people to come together as one to create a more prosperous nation. —Bernama

“As we commemorate Malaysia Day tomorrow, let’s also remember to unite in creating a more successful Malaysia for all. Happy Mid-Autumn Festival!” Najib said. — Bernama