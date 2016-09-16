Parents can be world class human resources — Jamilah

BINTULU: A suggestion has been made for the relevant authorities to examine the roles of technology to help parents carry out parenting responsibilities.

The chief minister’s wife Datin Patinggi Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu said this would ensure that parents could become world class human resources for the state.

“The parenting roles and responsibilities are very challenging in this day and age. It requires understanding, tolerance and cooperation from all sides starting from the individual level to the communities, organisations, governments and the general public,” she said when officiating at the closing of the ‘Power Parenting Programme’ here yesterday.

The two-day programme was attended by 157 participants.

Jamilah said it was not the sole responsibility of the government to facilitate women so they could play their role as workers, wives or mothers.

She said all employers should consider the matter seriously because a woman capable of delivering her parenting responsibilities would become a high-performing employee.

She also said efforts were being intensified to achieve 30 per cent participation of women as decision and policy-makers in the country.

On another matter, she said there were laws enacted and enforced to protect the rights of women as important figures in families.

She also said that in the state civil service, psychology and counseling services were provided to all civil servants in general and women especially who needed such services.

Deputy State Secretary Datuk Dr Sabariah Putit and Bintulu Development Authority general manager Rodziah Morshidi were among those present at the function.