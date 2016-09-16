PAS spiritual leader Haron Din dies

KUALA LUMPUR: PAS Spiritual Leader Datuk Dr Haron Din died today at Stanford University Hospital in San Francisco, said PAS Information chief Nasrudin Hassan.

He was 76.

Nasrudin, when contacted by Bernama, said Haron died at 10.10am (Malaysian time).

He said Haron had been undergoing treatment at the hospital for a heart ailment.

“May Allah (God) shower his mercy on the late Tuan Guru and classify him among His righteous,” he said.

Local media had reported earlier that Haron was in critical condition following severe bleeding and had been placed on life support.

Nasarudin said the funeral arrangements would be announced by the family. Haron was admitted to the National Heart Institute here in March after he complained of chest pain.

He underwent a coronary bypass surgery at Stanford University Hospital on April 2, 2012. – Bernama