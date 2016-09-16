PM wants ministries, agencies to study public’s proposals posted on Bajet2017

KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak wants all ministries and government agencies to study the proposals made by the public on the #Bajet2017 website.

The prime minister said this was needed as many suggestions that came from the people at large via the special website were related to the ministries.

“These are the views and opinions of the ‘rakyat’, all need to take note,” he said in his latest posting on his Facebook page yesterday.

Najib said the special website had so far received thousands of proposals from the public. “Thank you, new proposals are much welcomed before the closing date, Sept 19,” he said. — Bernama