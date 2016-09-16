‘Review approach on Islam to curb extremism’

KUALA LUMPUR: Muslims should review their approach on Islam, especially in terms of moderation to combat extremist ideologies, said Muslim Welfare Organisation of Malaysia (PERKIM) president Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

The former prime minister said the real message of Islam should be clarified to curb leanings towards extremism.

Muslims should also emphasise knowledge rather than solely focus on religious aspects because Islam was not confined to prayer alone, he said when opening PERKIM’s 55th annual general meeting here last night.

“We should not forget the education aspects, without knowledge the community will not be able to compete with the major powers of the world.

“But unfortunately, today Mulims prefer to fight among themselves and use violence. This is not the real Islam,” he said.

The two-day is being attended by 200 Perkim delegates from across the country. Today’s event also saw Perak Mufti Tan Sri Dr Harussani Zakaria recognised with the ‘Tokoh Pendakwah Unggul Perkim 2016’ award for his efforts to spread the teachings of Islam.

Also present were Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Dr Shahidan Kassim and Perkim secretary-general Tan Sri Dr Mohd Yusof Noor. — Bernama