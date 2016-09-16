Sarawak 

Rider sustains minor injury in accident

The injured rider lying by the road shoulder while waiting to be taken to hospital.

MIRI: A motorcyclist in his 40s landed by the roadside after he was thrown off his motorcycle when a car grazed his machine near Jalan Cahaya junction on Wednesday.

The rider sustained only minor bodily injury in the 11.30pm accident.

He was immediately rushed to hospital for medical treatment.

The actual cause of the accident has not been established as at press time.

It is understood that both the car and the motorcycle were going in the same direction from the city centre when the accident happened.

