Riot wants community leaders to be ready for early GE

SERIAN: Six-term Serian MP Datuk Seri Richard Riot Jaem has asked community leaders

here to be prepared for a much earlier 14th General Election (GE), saying pointers were that it could be held even before May next year.

He said on his part he was ready to face the GE anytime it was called, reiterating his claim that he was the best bet for Barisan Nasional (BN) in the polls .

“As far as I am concerned, it is not a matter of winning because I will surely win. What I am working on is a majority that I and the Prime Minister can be proud of,” he said.

Riot, who is also Human Resources Minister, made these remarks during the presentation of Aidiladha aid to Serian Muslim community at Social Security Organisation (Socso) Serian office recently.

Bloomberg recently hinted that the coming GE could be held as early as next March because the Barisan Nasional may find it as the best time to take on weakened opposition.

Riot himself has represented Serian in the Parliament since 1990, and he successfully defended the seat by 19,494 vote majority in 2013.

He has hinted several times of his readiness to defend the seat and to win it again so that the Bidayuh community will continue to have a full minister in the federal cabinet.

Meanwhile, a total of RM41,000 was distributed as Aidiladha gift to the Muslim community in the Serian parliamentary constituency this year.

Kampung Hilir Serian, Kampung Hulu Serian, Kampung Melayu Tebakang and Kampung Munggu Limo each received RM5,000 while the smaller villages namely, Kampung Sorak Melayu, Kampung Siantan, Kampung

Sri Menanti, Kampung Bedup Sungai Buluh, Darul Iman, Darul Falah and Muara Mongkos each received RM3,000.

The respective village headmen received the cash gifts on behalf of the villagers from Riot in a simple ceremony held on the eve of Hari Raya Aidiladha.

In his speech, Riot said he felt proud that his ministry could reach out to the local Muslim community and be part of their celebration of this year’s Aidil adha.

“I am happy to be able to make your celebration of Aidiladha more meaningful, but I must thank the Prime Minister for the money that I am giving to you today,” Riot said.

Ketua Kaum Hassan Bero, of Kampung Munggu Limo said he had no doubt that Riot was still very popular among the people.

“He is very approachable. He greets us and shakes our hands like old friends normally do and that makes him special,” Hassan said after the gift presentation.

Kampung Bedup Sungai Bulu chief, KK Salmiah Jamil, when asked what she thought of the six-term Serian MP if he defends his seat in the next GE, said: “He is the most popular politician here in Serian, he will win big.

“It matters naught how many terms he has been the MP, BN needs to win and getting him to defend Serian is a seat handsomely won. “