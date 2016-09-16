Sadia welcomes move to reprint traditional folklore

KUCHING: Sarawak Dayak Iban Association (Sadia) Kuching branch welcomed the decision to reprint traditional folklore published by the then Borneo Literature Bureau (BLB).

Its branch chairman Datuk Paduka Anthony Nait Mani when contacted yesterday said Deputy Chief Minister Dato Amar Douglas Uggah Embas had agreed in principle to the idea and thanked him for it.

BLB has published many books on Iban folklore including ‘Bub Raja Langit’, ‘Sengalang Burung’ and ‘Gawai Tajau’ which tell the origin of Iban traditions, customs and arts.

This was the more reason for these books to be reprinted, Anthony said.

He said Iban traditions, customs and arts were also found in ‘Cerita Lama Nendak’ (Iban magazines).

“YB Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah agreed with the idea that these books can be reminders to our younger generation of their heritage and, hopefully, be part of the Iban language subject in schools,” he said.

Uggah’s advice was conveyed to Sadia Kuching when several of their exco members paid him a courtesy call on him at his office here on Wednesday.

The Minister for Modernisation for Agriculture and Rural Economy pledged RM20,000 in government grant to the branch to finance their annual activities.

Sadia Kuching presented Uggah with life membership as a gesture of goodwill, and congratulated the Bukit Saban assemblyman on his appointment as deputy chief minister.