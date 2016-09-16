State’s first Zika patient in stable condition

MIRI: The state’s first Zika patient now warded at the Miri Hospital is in a stable condition.

Hospital director Dr Jack Wong when confirming the case said the 35-year-old patient, who is two months pregnant, will continue to be under their care until she is free from the disease.

“She is in a stable condition and will be warded here until she is well and negative of zika virus,” he said when contacted yesterday.

On Tuesday, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr S. Subramaniam in a statement said the 35-year patient in Miri Hospital was the fifth case in Malaysia. She used to work in Singapore and last visited Singapore from July 24 and 29.

The woman was taken to a private clinic in Miri on Sept 6 after suffering from a prolonged fever, flu and sore throat. She was admitted to Miri Hospital on Sunday (Sept 10) for further examination.

Her 39-year-old sister who lives in Setapak was hospitalised in Kuala Lumpur on the same day (Sunday).

Dr Subramaniam said the elder sister had shown symptoms and had a history of visiting her sister in Miri on Aug 26 before leaving for Kuala Lumpur on Sept 6.

However, all six family members of the patient who lived in the same house did not show any symptom or sign of Zika infection.

With the two Zika cases, the total number of Zika virus infection cases in the country rose to six so far.

Meanwhile, the Health Department reminded the public that it is a collective effort to eradicate or prevent the spread of all mosquito-borne diseases like Zika and dengue fever.

“Vector control like fogging is only part of the integrated efforts to fight the disease, as it only kills the adult mosquito.

“Thus the public must play their respective role in keeping their compound and public places free of Aedes mosquito – carrier of virus for both zika and dengue fever. With mosquitoes around, all are in danger of being infected. Thus keep the environment clean and yourselves free from being bitten by mosquitoes,” said the department.