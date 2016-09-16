Take steps to contain Zika, councils told

KUCHING: Local councils have been urged to buck up in the fight against Zika virus infection.

Saying the virus should be kept at bay, PKR Women national vice-president Voon Shiak Ni asked if the local councils were still in ‘waiting mode’, even though the virus had reached Sarawak’s shores with a confirmed case involving a two-month pregnant woman in Miri recently.

“We observed that the local councils are awaiting instructions from the Health Department and some commented that they are waiting for feedback,” Voon said in a press statement.

She added that this was despite what state health director Dr Jamilah Hashim had recently told local councils that they need not wait for specific instructions from the Sarawak Health Department in their fight against Aedes in their area of jurisdiction to prevent the spread of dengue and Zika.

“Our question now is have the local councils in Sarawak sat together with health authorities to deliberate on the whole matter for the necessary preventive measures or are they still waiting for each other?”

Voon acknowledged that Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) had started house-to-house inspections for Aedes breeding grounds and the state Health Department had started thermal scanning at airports in Kuching and Miri.

Voon noted that Sabah Ministry of Local Government and Housing had mounted a massive gotong-royong to clean up their areas in the light of the first Zika virus infection case there.

“As prevention is better than cure, we would like to suggest to the state government to launch a state-wide anti-Zika campaign – a call to everyone to play their part in helping to keep Zika at bay.”

Besides that, Voon said the public should be educated on preventive measures to be taken in their house and compounds to protect their families from being infected by Zika.

“Currently, many of us get the information from social media and the circulation that is without solid affirmation of what one can do can cause more panic, worry and anxiety.”