Tanker truck spills palm oil on road, holds up traffic for six hours

The lorry tanker that held up traffic along the Beluran-Sandakan road for nearly six hours.

BELURAN: A tanker truck spilled palm oil on the Beluran-Sandakan road and held up traffic for some six hours after it skidded and landed on its side near Jalan Beluran forest reserve at 11.16am yesterday.

The driver, Mohd Yazid Harun, 46, who lost control of the truck at a corner suffered minor injuries in the incident.

Passers-by stopped to help the driver out of the lorry before he was taken to the Beluran Hospital in an ambulance.

Firemen from Kinabatangan later came to clean up the palm oil spill which had caused the road to be slippery, and two cranes were used to lift the tanker before the road was re-opened to traffic round 7pm.

