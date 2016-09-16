Think again, Awg Mahyan tells FAS top brass

KUCHING: Sarawak footballing legend Awang Mahyan Awang Mohamed has expressed his disappointment after learning that the three top Football Association of Sarawak (FAS) officials will not seek re-election in the next FAS annual general meeting tomorrow (Sept 17).

Speaking to reporters yesterday, he opined that it will be a huge loss for Sarawak football as the current officials have done much to revive state football.

This was because Sarawak still needs them and Awang Mahyan — who is famous as coach during Sarawak’s distinguished and famous Ngap Sayot era in the 1980s — believes that Sarawakian fans will feel the loss if they cannot find replacements.

“I just can’t think of the right bunch of people, big enough, who can fill in their shoes should the current FAS officials choose to step down and not get re-elected. They have been instrumental in reviving Sarawak football,” he added.

He believes that, given more time, these officials can transform the team from mid-table or even relegation battlers into a soccer powerhouse. Awang Mahyan hoped that the current officials would rethink their decision of stepping down. With them at the helm, he felt the Sarawak state team will head down a path of uncertainty.

“Their parting ways with FAS does not look good for Sarawak football at the moment. I just hope they stay or at least find people who are capable of maintaining Sarawak’s status as a top flight team in Malaysian football,” he said.

On Wednesday, current FAS president Datu Sudarsono Osman announced that he would not seek re-election in the next FAS AGM this Saturday, with deputy president Datu Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki and secretary-general Abdullah Julaihi following suit.

Sudarsono has overseen significant changes in the administration of FAS in the past six years. It was at a time when the FA was clouded with financial problems, poor running of the state team and unpaid salaries until the permanent secretary of Resource Planning and Environment Ministry took the helm in 2010.

Among the highest points of his era would be Sarawak’s unbeaten campaign to lift the Premier League title in 2013, followed by three seasons in the top-tier Super League.