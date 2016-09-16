Timely for a sports village — Manyin

KUCHING: A permanent sports village should be set up in the state to house athletes in future tournaments, said the Ministry of Youth and Sports and Solidarity in a suggestion that the proper infrastructure can save a lot of money in the long run.

According to its minister Dato Sri Michael Manyin Jawong, it is about time the state has one, which includes a hostel, training facilities and even a lecture hall.

He did not reveal details on the location of the village but said his ministry will file a formal request to fast-track the infrastructure from the federal budget.

“We are hoping that the (state) government will be consider building the sports village for future use. It can be used as a facility to for state sports development too,” he added.

“Rental at the sports village should be cheaper than renting hotels. The state can save a lot on that alone,” he said.

Despite wanting to see more sports infrastructure built in the state, Manyin hopes the existing facilities will not turn into ‘white elephants’ but be used for sports development.

Sukma XVIII in July cost host Sarawak about RM400 million in building, upgrading and renovation of sports facilities statewide.

Manyin was speaking during a dialogue with sports and youth associations based in Sarawak yesterday.

Also present at the dialogue held at a local hotel were Assistant Minister of Youth and Sports Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, Ministry of Social Development permanent secretary Kameri Affandi and Sarawak State Sports Council (MSNS) deputy director Lucas Kalang Laeng.