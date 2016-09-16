Uber spells bad news for Miri taxi drivers

MIRI: Taxi drivers in the city are strongly against the ride-sharing app Uber, saying it will badly impact their income.

When contacted yesterday, chairman of Miri Taxi Association, Chien Kwok Lee, said Uber would definitely be accepted by the public because its drivers charge lower fares but certainly a nightmare to them when it came to their income.

There are around 300 taxi drivers and owners in Miri, and about 30 of them are Bumiputeras.

“Through the application (Uber) we may see the fare reduced by at least 50 per cent or more for a destination. This is certainly good news to the public amidst the rise in the prices of most goods and services.

“The application could also kill other public transport providers, particularly stage buses, as more people would opt for the service (Uber).

Uber might be applicable to big cities such as Kuala Lumpur and also Kuching but not practical in Miri as many of the destinations or routes were still weak or had limited Internet coverage, he added.

“I understand that Uber is known globally as a transportation network company that connects with independent operators. There are no specific regulations to govern and monitor Uber operations in the country and we fear that it will increase the number of pirate taxis,” he said.

Chien said anybody could download or subscribe to the application as there was no special act to govern Uber at the moment. Thus, the screening of applicants would not be carried out by the authority concerned, which would encourage pirate taxi service and moonlighters.

He added they would meet Assistant Minister for Land and Air Transportation soon to voice their worries and why they were against Uber.