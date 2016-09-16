Villagers in a fix

Resettlement of Kampung Sabal Kruin residents delayed, site for their new homes yet to be confirmed

KUCHING: Residents of Kampung Sabal Kruin in Serian who are affected by the Pan Borneo Highway project are turning to their assemblyman (Balai Ringin) Snowdan Lawan for confirmation of their resettlement area.

Their predicament was the absence of ‘black and white’ (documents) confirming the location of the resettlement areas, Snowdan said when contacted yesterday.

He said he had personally met with the villagers’ representatives who called on him at his office in Stutong here Wednesday evening. The visitors were led by Tuai Rumah Dingin Bundan.

“The affected villagers are in fact ready to move out but they don’t know where to. All they know is that an area identified for the resettlement is a forest reserve area.

“The Land and Survey Department has not obtained any approval (for piece land to resettle the villagers) even though they have raised the matter to the higher authority. Several contractors are also facing problems as they do not know whether to dismantle the villagers’ homes or not. This creates a dilemma to the villagers,” he said.

Prior to this, Snowdan disclosed that villagers affected by the Pan Borneo Highway project in his constituency had received compensation for their land and therefore were ready to be resettled.

“Now, folk of Sabal Kruin are having problem even though they have received their compensation. I hope the authority will address this issue immediately. The villagers want certainty on the area they are going to,” he said.

The issue had to be settled fast or else the smooth implementation of Pan Borneo Highway project would be affected, said Snowdan who is also Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) Youth chief.