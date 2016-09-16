Wooden house in Kepayan destroyed in fire

KOTA KINABALU: A family was made homeless after fire destroyed their double-storey wooden house at Lorong Patuma Rumah Murah in Kepayan here yesterday.

The fire was believed to have started from the first floor around 6.20am and spread quickly.

A spokesperson from the State Fire and Rescue Department said four fire engines with 20 firefighters from the Sembulan Fire and Rescue Station were sent to the scene after receiving a distress call at 6.35am.

Firefighters managed to control the blaze at 6.49am while the operation ended around 7.20am, said the spokesperson.

No casualty was reported while the cause of the fire and total losses are still under investigation.