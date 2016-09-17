21 Malaysia Day babies born at Likas Hospital

KOTA KINABALU: The people should ponder on the meaning of independence as they celebrate Malaysia Day, said Community Development and Consumer Affairs Minister, Datuk Jainab Ahmad Ayid.

Calling on the people to unite in order to develop the nation, she said: “Gaining independence and forming Malaysia is not an easy task. Therefore, I call on parents, children, elders and youngsters, regardless of their races and religions, to unite in Malaysia. We do not have any other country. We only have Malaysia.”

“Do not let a third person, who likes to divide us, win and jeopardize us. Take other countries, for example, where bombings occurred and development could not be done due to division,” she said when visiting Malaysia Day babies in conjunction with Malaysia Day 2016 celebration at the Women and Child Hospital in Likas here yesterday.

In celebrating and wishing happiness for the birth of Malaysia Day babies, Jainab also presented food gifts and baby items, which werec sponsored by Kingfisher Giant Supermarket and Uncle Jack Restaurant, to 21 mothers of Malaysia Day babies – 14 girls and seven boys born at the hospital up to 5pm yesterday.

Hospital Director Dr Tan Bee Hwai welcomed Jainab who arrived for the visit.

Also present were permanent secretry of the ministry Janet Chee, Assistant Manager Corporate Affairs of East Malaysia & Brunei GCH Retail Malaysia Sdn Bhd Annie Johnny, heads of department in the ministry, leaders of Sepanggar Umno Wanita and Kingfisher Giant Supermarket staff.

The hospital welcomed its first Malaysia Day baby at 12.30am with the birth of a 1.8kg girl.

Its mother, Azilah Amran, 22, felt happy to have her first child delivered normally.

For Elliziana Jeneral, 31, had her bundle of joy when she delivered a 3-kg baby girl through Caesarean on Malaysia day at 8.30am.

“I am very happy to have my second daughter today and also grateful that she was born healthy by Caesarean section after my baby was diagnosed with a weak heart beat.”

“My delivery was supposed to be due on September 21 this year but the baby arrived early,” said Elliziana, who works as a teacher at SK Nongkul in Tuaran.