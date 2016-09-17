Anita Yusof completes 40-nation solo ride on Malaysia Day

BUKIT KAYU HITAM: Anita Yusof, who rode solo on a high-powered motorcycle across 40 countries in four continents and covered a distance of 65,000 km, completed her mission as the nation celebrates Malaysia’s birthday yesterday.

The Institute of Teachers Education lecturer arrived at Bukit Kayu Hitam at 10.45am, and was welcomed by 30 high-powered bikers and her two sons, Rudy Iskandar Ramli 27, and Emiershah Iskandar Ramli, 22.

Anita said she was grateful for having completed the mission and was indeed satisfied for having changed the negative perception about Islam being a religion that discriminates women.

“This is indeed a satisfaction for me.

“Some people I met even apologised to me for being prejudice against Islam and Muslims. In fact, a non-Muslim woman also wanted to buy and read a book about Islam,” she told Bernama when met at Bukit Kayu Hitam police station here yesterday.

Anita embarked on her ‘Global Dream Ride’ mission on Sept 13, last year.

She said she wanted to share all her experiences in that solo ride with as many people as possible, especially students, and also to publish a book about it.

Her achievement will probably allow Anita to be recognised as the first Malaysian citizen and the first Asian women to ride solo on a motorcycle around the world. — Bernama