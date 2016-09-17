Britain explores laser weapon capability

LONDON: British Secretary of State for Defense Michael Fallon announced on Friday that the Ministry of Defence (MOD) is finalizing a 30 million pound (US$39 million) deal for a new laser demonstrator, paving the way for developing British first laser weapon.

China’s Xinhua News Agency reports that the Laser Directed Energy Weapon (LDEW) Capability Demonstrator set to be built by MBDA UK Ltd, a European developer and manufacturer of missiles, will lead to a one-off prototype, delivered by 2019, according to a press release from the MOD.

MBDA UK Ltd will assess how the system can acquire and track targets at range and in varying weather conditions over land and water, with sufficient precision to enable safe and effective engagement, said MOD.

A novel laser weapon could be employed to protect maritime and land forces; for example, ships from threat missiles or soldiers from enemy mortars.

This is part of the technology projects supported by the MOD through its new 800 million pound Innovation Fund.

“Our new Innovation Initiative will transform Defence culture to ensure that we stay ahead of the curve,” said Fallon. – Bernama