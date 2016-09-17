BSMKL 2016 to pick 5 sape players for London show

Anyi (front, ninth left) tries his hands at playing the sape on stage. — Photos by Cecilia Sman Elizabeth (fifth right) presents a momento to Anyi in the presence of Antonio, Lihan (third and fourth left, respectively) and other guests. Alex Apoi Lanyau, 56, of Long San at his debut performance. Libut Ajang of Long Jegan plays his sape which is decorated with a hornbill head. Anderian Patrick, 30, of Long Jegan, is the youngest among the 25 participants. (From left) BSMKL 2015 champion Mathius Erang and its first runner-up Robin Jalong Lusat in a group photo with this year’s participants. Members of the BSMKL 2016 judging panel at work. Members of BSMKL 2016 organising committee at the show. Arang Ajang, 84, and Mujan In, in her 70s (left and second right, respectively) with two members of the organising committee at the preliminary round of BSMKL 2016 in Pustaka Miri.

MIRI: Malaysia Day is a day for all citizens to remember the formation of the country in 1963 but for the Baram Sape Master Board, it is also the most apt time to unearth sape-playing talent among the Orang Ulus.

Yesterday, the organiser hosted the preliminary round of this year’s ‘Baram Sape Master Kuala Lumpur’ (BSMKL) at a packed Pustaka Miri auditorium, where 25 sape players showcase their talent on stage.

Baram MP Anyi Ngau, who officiated at the opening ceremony, regarded BSMKL as more than a competition.

“This competition is a way forward to ensure that the sape – an integral part of Orang Ulu culture and identity – continues to exist. I hope that the competition will create greater awareness among the people, especially young Orang Ulu, of the cultures and traditions of our community.

“In stating this, I’m pleased by the efforts undertaken by the organiser of this second edition of the BSMKL,” he said.

Anyi later announced a RM30,000 government grant for organising the event.

Among the hundreds that packed the auditorium yesterday were Baram Sape Master Board chairman Senator Lihan Jok, Miri Resident Antonio Kahti Galis who is also Federation of Orang Ulu Associations Sarawak Malaysia (Forum) president, organising chairwoman Temenggong Elizabeth Ding and other Orang Ulu community leaders.

In his remarks, Lihan said the holding of the preliminary round of BSMKL 2016 yesterday to coincide with Malaysia Day was intentional.

“We specifically choose today (yesterday) to hold the preliminary round because we, the Orang Ulus, want to enjoy Malaysia Day celebration in our own special way.”`

“In this respect, sape music has the ability to instil harmonious spirit in every member of the community. When the community is united, it helps a lot in nation-building.”

On BSMKL 2016, Lihan said of the 25, the top 10 sape players would perform in Kuala Lumpur this Oct 23.

The best among the 10 will win RM3,000, while successive runners-up will receive RM2,000 and RM1,000 respectively. Each of the top three sape players will also be given a trophy and certificate.

The rest of the seven finalists will each get a consolation prize of RM700 cash in addition to certificates.

Moreover, the top five sape players from BSMKL 2016 will go for a performance tour in London this December.

“Kuala Lumpur and London have been chosen as venues because we want to create greater awareness among the international community of the uniqueness of Orang Ulu music and heritage, apart from drawing more tourists to Sarawak,” he said.