China consulate fetes Sabah media bosses

KOTA KINABALU: The Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China here hosted a dinner for the proprietors and heads of dailies here in conjunction with the Mid-Autumn Festival on Wednesday.

The invitees included Sabah See Hua Group director Ngu Ngiong Hieng, Sabah Publishing House Sdn Bhd managing director Datuk Clement Yeh, Asia Times proprietor Datuk Tiong Tan Hua and Datin Foo Choon Pang, See Hua Daily News chief editor Toh Chee Kong, Kota Kinabalu Journalists Association (KKJA) chairman Yong Ted Phen, Wong Yuen Phen from Sin Chew and others.

During the dinner, Consul General Chen Peijie thanked the local dailies for their support, particularly in reporting on the activities the consulate organized, which enabled the local community and government departments to understand more about the consulate.

She also praised the dailies for their informative and diverse content.

At the same time, Chen said she would facilitate more China trips and courses for the media in the future.

Also present were Vice Consul Chen Xin and Jeremy Wong.