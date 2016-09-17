CM: Give due respect to the federal government

A colourful performance at the old Bintulu airport. A ‘I Love Malaysia’ routine on stage. Some 12,000 people turned up for the celebration.

BINTULU: Sarawakians must not just look at the negative aspects of the decision by their forefathers in the formation of Malaysia in 1963.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem said the people should instead be appreciative of what the federal government had done for the state and look to the future. He opined that the decision to help form Malaysia was one of the wisest decisions ever made, historically speaking.

“We must also consider that part of the reasons why we join Malaysia was because in 1962 and 1963, we were under the communist threat. The insurgents wanted to take over Malaya, Sabah and Sarawak,” he said at the national-level Malaysia Day celebration at Bintulu Old Airport Ground last night.

Adenan said Sarawak was defenceless as it did not have an army to subdue threats posed by Partai Komunis Indonesia and Soekarno. “Who came to our rescue at that time? None other than our brothers from West Malaysia.

“Who fought and died for us? None other than the Malayans. They saved us from the clutches of communism.”

Adenan went on to say that Sarawakians must acknowledge this aspect of history as part of the reasons to join in the formation of Malaysia. “So, after 53 years, have we prospered in Malaysia? Have all the promises made originally when Malaysia was born fulfilled?

“I cannot say that all the promises had been fulfilled, but all I can say is much have been fulfilled. There’s a lot to be done to catch up with other states in the peninsula. But we cannot deny the development in our socio-economy, education, etc.”

In addition, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak sympathised Sarawakians.

“I have lost count on how many times he has visited the state. His regular visits reflect his concern for Sarawak.”

Among the 12,000 people at the celebration were Yang di-Petua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud and his wife Toh Puan Sri Ragad Kurdi Taib, Najib and his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Joseph Pairin Kitingan and his wife Puan Sri Genevieve Kitingan, Adenan’s wife Datin Patinggi Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu,Sarawak deputy chief ministers Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing and Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg.