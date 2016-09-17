Cottage garden raided, two theft suspects arrested

TAWAU: Tawau police allegedly raided a cottage garden in Tawau Lama squatter settlement here and detained two men for stealing cellphones.

District police chief ACP Fadil Bin Marsus said the police team from Criminal Investigation Department here led by Inspector Muhammad Sobbri Samian swung action on September 15, after receiving a public tip-off.

Fadil said the two suspects were trying to run away after realising the police’s presence but were detained finally.

The police also seized two Samsung and Nokia cellphones believed to be stolen items.

“The suspects were taken to the police station for investigation under Section 379 of the Penal Code.

“We also hope to get public cooperation in an effort to reduce the crime rate in Tawau,” he added.

The public could contact the Tawau police via the inbox of Facebook (Polis Daerah Tawau) or the hotline 089-772121 or walk-in to the nearby police station to provide a tip-off.