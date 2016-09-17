Dr Teo: Zika now under control in Miri

MIRI: The two Zika infection cases here is not a big problem as the authorities are taking every measures to prevent the situation from worsening.

Miri MP Dr Michael Teo Yu Kheng believed the situation was now under control, as the Zika virus strain was a mild one and not associated with the high rate of microcephaly in babies born from Zika-infected mothers.

The fear of high microcephaly in babies from Zika-infected mothers was over-emphasised, he said.

“I don’t think it is a big problem here because even in Singapore, the cases are declining.

“However, the people must not be complacent but continue to be vigilant and destroy any mosquito breeding grounds at their house compound,” he said when contacted yesterday.

Dr Teo said the local people were literally caught unaware of the cases, including the health authorities and private clinics.

He commended Miri City Council for a job well done; doing foggings in the city to prevent the spread of the disease.

To a question, Dr Teo said his clinic at Miri Waterfront Commercial Centre here conducted two blood tests on two persons with fever and body rashes, suspected to be caused by Zika infection.

“The results would be ready soon, but I believe it will be negative,” he added.

According to information obtained from the Internet, microcephaly is a birth defect whereby a baby’s head is smaller compared to babies born normal.

Babies exposed to Zika in the womb are 50 times more likely to be born with serious birth defects.

In the case of the 35-year-old pregnant woman here, Dr Teo said the virus strain was a mild one and was not associated with high rate of microcephaly.