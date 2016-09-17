Focus on unity, Najib reminds Malaysians

BINTULU: Every member of the Malaysia’s diverse society should focus on moments of unity rather than dwell on negativity.

According to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak, this is vital because a great sense of togetherness among Malaysians would create a ‘better and stronger’ Malaysia.

“Although we are facing a host of obstacles and struggles, we should be able overcome it all – together. We have done this in the past. Today we are a strong and successful nation, because we are together in one big family. We will rise to the challenge and we will succeed – because we are together,” he said in his address at this year’s national-level Malaysia Day celebration at the site of the old airport here last night.

The premier also stressed the importance of acknowledging the success of fellow Malaysians.

“Pandelela Rinong is a Bidayuh – one among possibly more than 200,000 Bidayuhs on this planet. But when she triumphed at the Olympics, it made us all feel really proud. All of us shared that victory. The same goes for Datuk Lee Chong Wei. We cheered his achievements.

“Most recently, we hailed the extraordinary feats – including the recod-breaking ones – by Abdul Latif Romly, Ridzuan Mohamad Puzi and Ziyad Zolkefli at the Rio Paralympics. Again, we celebrated these achievements with pride as Malaysians…and we did this without prejudice.

“We are one heart, one song, one voice – we are 1Malaysia,” said Najib to cheering spectators here.

He also pointed out elements of social unity such as sports, arts and culture, music, neighbourhood and community activities and also food, which could further bolster the ‘threads and stitches of the Malaysian social fabric’.

On food, the premier joked: “I like Sarawak dishes – ‘Mi Kolok’, ‘Kek Lapis’ and also ‘Belacan Bintulu’. If fortune has it, I would like to have ‘Ikan Empurau’. Alas, it’s very expensive.”

On a more serious note, Najib said the federal government strove to ensure that every inch of Malaysia would experience balanced and inclusive development.

“I’m committed to the inclusive and balanced development in Sarawak, and Sabah. Dear Tan Sri (Joseph) Pairin Kitingan (Sabah Deputy Chief Minister) – we won’t forget Sabah.

“Many things that I have done (for Sarawak) are those that I owed to the state. I do my best to fulfil my promise. One of which is what (Sarawak Chief Minister) Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem has said, the Pan Borneo Highway. We are undertaking this mega project that stretches 2,365km from Telok Melano to Lawas, (and) Sindumin ke Tawau in Sabah – at a cost of RM30 billion, and without toll.

“Not only that, bridges are also being constructed – namely those across Batang Sadong and Batang Lupar,” he said, adding on with a quip: “I used to think that Sungai Pahang was very big; turns out Batang Lupar is much bigger!”

“All in all, this costs some RM1 billion, with 50:50 funding between the federal and Sarawak government. Adding to this are the coastal roads, as well as the Kapit ‘missing link’ – all these remain our focus.”

Najib also reiterated a point made by Adenan earlier, who said forming Malaysia was the best decision ‘that Sarawak ever made’.

“I have visited Sarawak more than 60 times – (former deputy chief minister) Tan Sri Alfred Jabu had been monitoring me. Every time I come here, my focus is always to ensure that the development in Sarawak remains balanced and inclusive – progress that every Sarawakian could benefit,” he pointed out.

On the celebration of Malaysia Day here for the second time, Najib again highlighted the spirit of togetherness. “It is a joyful occasion for all in Bintulu. This is a time for us – those from Sarawak government and those from the federal side – to meet.

“However, what makes this occasion more significant is that we are together. If we have that sense of togetherness, we will be stronger and more successful,” he said, before ending his speech by shouting ‘Hidup Malaysia!’ (Long Live Malaysia!) three times, which was echoed by the spectators.