Furious motorist assaults two men for ramming his vehicle

LIMBANG: Two men fainted after they were assaulted by a local man who was furious with them for ramming into his vehicle parked at a corner at Tedungan Border Post, on Thursday night.

The incident occurred at 11.50pm when the victims aged 54 and 52 from Sabah who were in a Ford Ranger vehicle rammed into the suspect’s car and then rushed to the Tedungan Immigration Border Post.

Limbang District Police Chief, Superintendent Mohd Bukhori Saffai said the suspect, aged 36 from Kampung Bidang upon knowing the incident, chased the duo up to the Tedungan Immigration Border Post.

When he met up with them, the suspect punched the driver of the Ford Ranger until he passed out.

Mohd Bukhori said the suspect also knocked the passenger of the Ford Ranger who tried to help his friend until he also fainted.

After the victims regained consciousness some 15 minutes later, they negotiated with the other motorist to repair the damage to his vehicle. Both parties did not lodge a police report.