Hotel celebrates Malaysia Day

SANDAKAN: Four Points by Sheraton Sandakan celebrated the Malaysia Day in a manner that brought back memories of not only the 60’s but also of the 40’s and 20’s.

The evening went with a bang with a host of events and a line up of cabaret dancers and back-up singers rendering “Wilkommen, Bienvenue, and Welcome”.

The glamorous opening gambit took the audience in awe and kept them asking for more.

Traditional Mandarin and Malay songs by the Ashfall Band, modern dances and fun games by solely the staff of the hotel, had the audience rolling in laughter whilst moments of nostalgia were captured.

What was even more exciting was when members of the audience took part in a hilarious dance made famous by Liza Minelli.

Sporting gentlemen from various parts of the world were transformed to stunning lasses and got their friends and family bursting into thunderous applauds.

The hotel choir dressed in various colourful and traditional costumes performed an extremely harmonious and well-arranged medley of sing-a-long community songs that were trained by the hotel’s general manager cum pianist, Peter Padman who incidentally was also the emcee for the night.

Another highlight was a red carpet parade of eight ‘elegant’ ladies who were vying for the Miss Malaysia Inner Borneo Title.

The winner was Miss Happy Race who surprised the crowd when he removed his crowning glory and exposed his shiny skin head.

The evening ended when the entire audience of over 100 persons joined in the evergreen Sumazau dance. It was indeed a night to remember and will be a show that staff will perform quarterly, the next being in conjunction with Christmas.

Peter, who has over 30 years of hospitality experience, commented that Sandakan needed this revival and he always gave his all to keep both guests and staff happy and entertained.

For more information, visit www.fourpointssandakan.com or call +60 89 244 888.